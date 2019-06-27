Arys tragedy revealed Kazakhstanis’ humanism, says Dauren Abayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The tragedy in Arys showed the humanism and readiness of Kazakhstan citizens in coming to the rescue of people in difficult times, said Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abaev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I want to note that the tragedy, above all, showed humanism, solidarity, and the readiness of our citizens to help in hard times. Many acts of heroism were outside the camera's view. For instance, risking their own lives, rescuers and firefighters carried out the evacuation of people in the most difficult conditions. Firefighters were extinguishing fires, somewhere even in disregard of safety practices. They fought fire amid bursting shells," the minister emphasized.

Volunteers, non-governmental sector, entrepreneurs, and caring citizens together organized aid collection of assistance, added Dauren Abayev.