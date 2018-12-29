Arystanbek Mukhamediuly names top 10 tourist destinations in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly spoke about the ongoing work on the development of the tourism industry in Kazakhstan at a press conference in the Government's press center on Friday, primeminister.kz reports.

According to him, the ministry is actively engaged in the promotion and development of tourist facilities. In 2019, as per the President's instructions, a State Program of Tourism Development will be adopted, which will allow Kazakhstan to fully use its potential for attracting foreign tourists.



An in-depth analysis was conducted and best practices in development and promotion of tourism in the US, Canada, Turkey, EU, Russia, Georgia, and Uzbekistan were studied while drafting the document.



Based on the tasks set by the Head of State, three main objectives of the program are identified:



• increasing the flow of international tourists;



• developing the market and creating new jobs, increasing the number of people employed in the tourism industry;



• increasing the investment attractiveness of the tourism industry and the share of tourism in the total GDP of Kazakhstan to 8% by 2025. In addition, the active attraction of large foreign investors into the country with experience in the development of world-wide tourist distributions.



"On the instructions of the Head of State, we have elaborated the State Program of Tourism Development, which in 2018 will be submitted for nationwide discussion. Tourism is the most dynamically developing sphere in the world, and Kazakhstan also has the right to be in the leading positions. We are a country that has four distinct seasons, this is our huge advantage, we are a country wel-known for political stability, interethnic consent, and aspiration to actively develop and move forward. Foreigners are aware of our good attitude and hospitality. I am sure that we have a huge potential the tourism sector," said Mukhamediuly.



The core of the state program is the Map of Kazakhstan's touristification. According to the Minister, successful implementation of the Top 10 Tourist Destinations project will enable the country to quadruple tourist flow by 2025 and to create up to 64 thousand new jobs. The Top 10 destinations are:



1) Astana - with a potential of 1,000,000 tourists per year;

2) Burabaiy resort area - with a potential of 2,000,000 tourists per year (current flow is 750,000);

3) Lake Alakol - with a potential of 2,500,000 tourists per year (the current flow is 772,000);

4) Mountain cluster of the Almaty region - with a potential of 2,500,000 tourists per year (500 000 now);

5) Bayanaul resort area - with annual potential of 450,000 tourists (200,000 now);

6) Imantau-Shalkar resort area - with annual potential of 400,000 tourists (130,000 now);

7) Lake Balkhash - with a potential of 400,000 tourists per year (the current flow is 130,000);

8) Turkestan - with a potential of 1,500,000 tourists per year (current flow is 500,000);

9) Baikonur space complex;

10) Mangystau - with a potential of 750,000 tourists per year.