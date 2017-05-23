As per preliminary data, there are no Kazakhstanis among Manchester blast victims - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to preliminary data, there are no Kazakhstani citizens among those killed and injured in Manchester stadium explosion on May 22, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Anuar Zhainakov informs via Facebook.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in London keeps in touch with local law enforcement structures, A.Zhainakov says.

The citizens of Kazakhstan were warned of observing precautions.

The Consular Section of the Embassy has set a hotline +44(0)7447470570 (WhatsApp).

As it became known, six Kazakhstani students were among the spectators at the concert, Zhainakov adds. Two of them have already confirmed that they are ok and do not need any medical care.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.