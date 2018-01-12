As UNSC President Kazakhstan to tackle biggest global threats - UN Assistant Secretary-General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Miroslav Jenča, UN Assistant Secretary-General, believes that during its one-month's Presidency in the UN Security Council Kazakhstan will have to look for ways to solve problems which pose threat to the future of humanity, Kazinform reports.

In his remarks during an online briefing for Kazakh media from New York, Assistant Secretary-General Jenča noted Kazakhstan's special role as the President of the UN Security Council for the month of January.



He reminded that next week the UN Security Council will host a number of important events, including a session with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev on nuclear disarmament and confidence-building measures as well as a session on the problems of Central Asia and Afghanistan.



According to Mr. Jenča, Kazakhstan is expected to contribute to solution of the problems which pose threat to the future of humanity, namely nuclear disarmament, shut-down of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, and creation of a nuclear-weapon-free zone. The International Day against Nuclear Tests was instituted on Kazakhstan's initiative.



During the briefing, he stressed that President Nazarbayev's participation in the upcoming session of the UN Security Council proves the importance the country attaches to that problem.



Miroslav Jenča went on by praising Kazakhstan's efforts on peaceful settlement of the ongoing Syrian conflict through the Astana process initiative as well as the situation in Afghanistan.



The UN official also lauded professionalism of Kazakhstani diplomats.