ASBC: Kazakh female boxers to fight for medals in Vietnam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The ASBC Asian Women's Boxing Championships will take place in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam this year. The hosting country as well as India, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will be represented at the event by all members of the national teams, Kazinform has learnt from the ASBC's press service.

"118 boxers from 22 countries are expected to compete for medals at the championships. Recent dynamics of the past four championships proves that female boxing has been gaining momentum in Asia," said Bagdaulet Turekhanov, Executive Director of the Asian Boxing Confederation, especially praising newcomers - the national teams of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Singapore.

The 2008 championships in India brought together 79 female boxers from 79 countries. In 2010, 84 female boxers from 16 countries gathered for the championships in Kazakhstan. The 2012 championships saw 82 female boxers from 17 countries convene in Mongolia. 96 female boxers from 16 countries fought for medals at the championships in China in 2015.