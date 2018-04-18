ASBC Youth Asian Confederation Boxing Championships to kick off in Bangkok

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Young boxers will compete for licenses to the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires and the World Championships at the upcoming ASBC Youth Asian Confederation Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand on April 19-28, Kazinform has learnt from the ASBC's press service.

"Based on registration data, the championships will bring together the record number of participants. 235 boxers from 35 countries are set to participate. I would like to welcome the national squads of Afghanistan, East Timor, Cambodia, Qatar, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, and North Korea which will take part in the youth championships for the first time. I would especially like to note the team from East Timor which will make its ‘Asian debut'. We are glad that the number of Asian boxers is growing. Gradual growth is observed from championship to championship," Vice President of Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) and ASBC President Serik Konakbayev said.





At the upcoming championships, male and female boxers will compete in ten weight categories. Kazakhstan and India have already announced their rosters for the championships. All members of Uzbek men's national team will compete at the championships. The hosting country will be represented by seven male and six female boxers.



"Athletes of this year's championships will potentially participate in the Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Recently it has been announced that the motto of the Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires will be "Feel the future". Together with the organizing committee of the Asian Championships we've decided that its motto will be "The future starts here". Boxers of this age category are our "gold reserve", our capital and the future of Asian boxing," Serik Konakbayev said in conclusion.



The championships will officially kick off on April 21. The semifinal and final bouts will take place on April 26 and 27, respectively.