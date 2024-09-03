EN
    ASEAN to enhance intelligence cooperation

    Representatives from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) attended the 21st ASEAN Military Intelligence Meeting (AMIM) on Tuesday to enhance cooperation in the intelligence sector, Xinhua reports. 

    The meeting, held in Lao capital Vientiane, provided an important platform for ASEAN military intelligence officials to exchange views on enhancing cooperation in the intelligence sector, contributing to regional defense collaboration, and safeguarding peace, stability, and resilience in the region, Lao News Agency reported on Tuesday.

    Additionally, the meeting included discussions and the adoption of a draft joint statement for the 21st ASEAN Chiefs of Defense Forces Meeting, which will serve as a foundation for promoting ASEAN military cooperation.

