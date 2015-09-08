EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:21, 08 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Asem Sadykova grabs bronze at the Asian Weightlifting Championship (PHOTO)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the first day of the performance at the Asian Weightlifting Championship in Thailand Kazakhstani has team won a bronze medal, according to Weightlifting Federation of Kazakhstan.

    Asem Sadykova showed good results performing in weight category of up to 58 kilograms. She managed to gain 217 (95 + 122) points. Saule Saduakasova took 4th place receiving 213 (96 + 117) points.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!