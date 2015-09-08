11:21, 08 September 2015 | GMT +6
Asem Sadykova grabs bronze at the Asian Weightlifting Championship (PHOTO)
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the first day of the performance at the Asian Weightlifting Championship in Thailand Kazakhstani has team won a bronze medal, according to Weightlifting Federation of Kazakhstan.
Asem Sadykova showed good results performing in weight category of up to 58 kilograms. She managed to gain 217 (95 + 122) points. Saule Saduakasova took 4th place receiving 213 (96 + 117) points.