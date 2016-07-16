EN
    12:42, 16 July 2016 | GMT +6

    ASEM Summit Successfully Concluded, Two Final Documents Adopted

    ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - Two final documents have been signed during the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in the capital of Mongolia.

    Anastasia Levchenko - The Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit has successfully concluded in the Mongolian capital and adopted two final documents, as the participants reached consensus, Mongolia President Elbegdorj Tsakhiagiin, summit host and chair, told reporters.

    "We successfully concluded the summit and produced two important decisions - Ulaanbaatar declaration and Chair's statement. We reached consensus," Tsakhiagiin said.

    He added that the two tragedies that happened during the summit - the Nice attack and an attempted military coup in Turkey - "affected hearts" of all ASEM participants.

    Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com 

