Ashgabat holds discussions on search, rescue operations in Caspian Sea

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The second meeting of the authorized representatives of the Caspian littoral states on the discussion of the project of the Agreement between the Governments of the Caspian States on Cooperation in Conducting Search and Rescue Operations in the Caspian Sea was held at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen ministry.

The event is attended by experts from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

The document is aimed to enhance the collaboration of the Caspian littoral states in conducting the search and rescue operations in the Caspian Sea.

The issue was raised at the V Summit of the heads of the Caspian littoral states in Aktau (Kazakhstan) in August 2018.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stated that there is still room for progress in implementing the provisions of the agreement on cooperation in the field of prevention of emergency situations and emergency management in the Caspian Sea.

«Further work is needed on this matter taking into account the fact that most of the Caspian Sea is a common water area. The response mechanism also acts as an important component in search and rescue operations at sea. In this aspect, the development of a five-sided agreement in the field of search and rescue in the Caspian becomes particularly relevant,» Turkmen head of state noted.

Moreover, official Ashgabat has come up with the idea of creating a new Caspian environmental program as a set of environmental measures to ensure the rational use of the rich natural resources of the Caspian Sea.