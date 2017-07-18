Ashgabat hosting seminar on marine spatial planning

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM - The International Ocean Institute (IOI) is holding a seminar on marine spatial planning in Ashgabat for experts from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan, the Turkmen government said in a message July 18.

The event is being held with the assistance of the State Enterprise on Caspian Sea Issues under the President of Turkmenistan, trend.az reports.



"The seminar is aimed at improving the competence and practical skills in marine spatial planning that is related to understanding the role of ecosystems. Special emphasis is placed on coordination of interests of various agencies when working in coastal zones and the sea," reads the message.