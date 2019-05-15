Ashgabat preparing for summit of CIS heads of government

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan held a meeting with the CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen ministry.

The meeting addressed organizational issues related to the meeting of heads of government of the CIS member states on May 31, 2019 in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

Lebedev noted that the chairmanship of Turkmenistan in the CIS this year is important for strengthening ties between the participating states.

In Ashgabat, on May 15-16, two CIS events are planned, the 14th Forum of Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia and a meeting of the Intergovernmental Coordinating Council on Seed Production.

Turkmenistan, referring to its status of permanent neutrality, decided to participate in the CIS as an associate member in 2005. In 1999, Turkmenistan withdrew from the agreement on visa-free regime with the CIS countries.