Ashgabat to host CIS forum of creative and scientific intellectuals in May

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 14th edition of the CIS forum of creative and scientific intellectuals, will be held in Ashgabat in May, the press service of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund (IHCF) told BelTA.

"The agreement to hold the forum in Ashgabat in mid-May 2019 was reached during a series of talks held by the top executives of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund in the Turkmen capital. The talks involved Azerbaijan Ambassador to Russia, the IHCF chairman Polad Bulbuloglu, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation, the IHCF co-chairman Mikhail Shvydkoi, and IHCF Executive Director Anatoly Iksanov," press service informs.

The forum will be themed around "CIS common humanitarian space of the Commonwealth: the dialogue of cultures, science, education". A Stars of the Commonwealth awards ceremony will be held during the forum.

"The 14th edition of the CIS forum of creative and scientific intellectuals is part of the concept of the Turkmenistan presidency in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2019," the press service added.