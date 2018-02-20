Ashimbayev: Kazakh language becomes more practical, functional

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev shared his thoughts on the amendments to the President's Decree "On the switchover of the Kazakh alphabet to the Latin-based script", Kazinform has learnt from the Party's press service.

According to Ashimbayev, the transition to the Latinized script is an important step in terms of language modernization. It will help the Kazakh language adapt to the world's educational, scientific and information space.



The First Deputy Chairman of the party stressed the switchover to the Latin-based script is an important strategic decision which will change Kazakhstan's future.



He noted that the new alphabet approved by the Head of State in October 2017 had been put to a test and gone through a period of adaptation and analysis. Since its adoption, Kazakhstani linguists and philologists have worked meticulously on the proposals and suggestions submitted by the public.



"The newly added amendments make the Kazakh alphabet more practical and functional. It is crucial for the Kazakh alphabet to be understandable in all corners of the world in the conditions of the digital world, innovations and new technologies," Maulen Ashimbayev noted.

In his words, the amended alphabet seems to be more modern and more comfortable to use.



"Modernization of the language is a chance to integrate into the global digital space. It is associated with scientific and educational trends of the present-day world. This is a historical step and a brand new stage in the development of the Kazakh language," Ashimbayev emphasized.