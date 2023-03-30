Ashimbayev voices Senate’s readiness to implement tasks set by President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 1st meeting of the deputy group Onir in a renewed composition took place under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Senate of parliament, Maulen Ashimbayev. The deputies present discussed the tasks Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set before the parliament and government during the opening of the first session of the parliament of 8th convocation, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

Opening the meeting, Ashimbayev pointed out that the Head of State outlined the key priorities which are important areas of the renewed parliament’s activity.

«Within the tasks set by the President together with the colleagues from the Majilis and government we are to adopt laws of new formation, opening the way to a new stage of the country’s development. They should incorporate comprehensive reforms and take into account today’s challenges. Adoption of laws aimed at further building of Just Kazakhstan, including returning assets illegally removed and a new law on public procurements, are on the agenda,» said the Kazakh Senate Speaker.

Ashimbayev went on to note the importance of quality holding of works to adopt tax, budget, town-planning, and water codes.

Development of regions is another important area, outlined by the President, which is key to the work of the Senate and shapes the Onir deputy group’s work. In this regard, the Chairman of the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament stated a number of key areas of the activity of the group, noting that its members need to actively travel to the regions, meet with the rural population, reveal systemic problems the regions face, contributing to their positive resolution.

In doing so, the Senate Speaker believes that alongside the traditional methods it is necessary to adopt new approaches attracting experts, the public, and media reps.