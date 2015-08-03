EN
    21:28, 03 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Ashlee Simpson welcomes baby girl

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross have welcomed a baby girl last week.

    The 30-year-old entertainer and younger sister of Jessica Simpson gave birth on Thursday (July 30). The couple named their bundle of joy Jagger Snow Ross . This is the second child for Ashlee who has a six-year-old son named Bronx from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz. Evan Ross is the son of legendary singer Diana Ross and the actor whom you could have seen in the Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.

