Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation kicks off in Kazakh capital

The Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation kicked off in Astana, Kazakhstan. Organized by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) it is to be held from 3 to 5 September 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Addressing those attending the Kazakh Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov, said the ESCAP over 80 years has been positively impacting the lives of more than 4 billion people in the Asia-Pacific Region. Over 30 years ago Kazakhstan joined the ESCAP as a full-fledged member. Cooperation embraces key areas such as environmental protection, natural resources, investment cooperation, trade, energy and transport.

He said Kazakhstan ranks among the 30 most digitally developed countries in the world and 8th in online service indexes. With mobile devices, citizens can access over 90% of services. The 5G network will cover all the cities of republican significance and regional centers by 2025.

The Prime Minister said Kazakhstan plans to build a complete ecosystem to ensure equal access of people and businesses to digital resources.

The conference is aimed at promoting inclusive digital economies and societies in the Asia-Pacific Region and fostering digital cooperation. It brings together digital development leaders from over 30 countries.