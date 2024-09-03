EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:38, 03 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation kicks off in Kazakh capital

    5G networks
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    The Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation kicked off in Astana, Kazakhstan. Organized by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) it is to be held from 3 to 5 September 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Addressing those attending the Kazakh Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov, said the ESCAP over 80 years has been positively impacting the lives of more than 4 billion people in the Asia-Pacific Region. Over 30 years ago Kazakhstan joined the ESCAP as a full-fledged member. Cooperation embraces key areas such as environmental protection, natural resources, investment cooperation, trade, energy and transport.

    He said Kazakhstan ranks among the 30 most digitally developed countries in the world and 8th in online service indexes. With mobile devices, citizens can access over 90% of services. The 5G network will cover all the cities of republican significance and regional centers by 2025.

    The Prime Minister said Kazakhstan plans to build a complete ecosystem to ensure equal access of people and businesses to digital resources.

    The conference is aimed at promoting inclusive digital economies and societies in the Asia-Pacific Region and fostering digital cooperation. It brings together digital development leaders from over 30 countries.

    Tags:
    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Astana Kazakhstan IT technologies Communication
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x