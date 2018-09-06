Asia's top basketball players to gather in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The FIBA Asia Quest Final 3x3 streetball tournament will be held from 7th to 9th September in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the official website of the Astana City Hall.

More than 150 people including professional athletes and official delegates representing 32 teams from 13 Asian countries (Japan, China, Qatar, UAE, the Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Maldives, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Syria, Iran, and Lebanon) will come to Astana to participate in the event. The Republic of Kazakhstan is represented by 5 basketball teams (2 men's and 3 women's teams).

Asia's top streetball players will compete in the upcoming event. The winners of the tournament get the right to participate in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour to be hosted by Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 13, 2018.

The competitions will be broadcast live in over 10 countries.