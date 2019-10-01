Asian Age Group Championships: Kazakhstan second in Artistic Swimming

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 10th Asian Age Group Championships 2019 kicked off on September 24 to run through October 2019 in Bengaluru, India.

The Championships (Swimming, Diving, Water Polo and Artistic Swimming) are held under the auspices of the Asia Swimming Federation (AASF), Olympic.kz reports.

On Day 2 Kazakhstan grabbed silver in the Artistic Swimming scoring 81, 8667 points. Japan athletes were the best in the continental championships final, Thailand’s team rounded out the top three.