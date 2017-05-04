EN
    11:37, 04 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Asian beach volleyball tour kicks off in Qatar and Vietnam

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Asian Beach Volleyball Tour events started in Qatar and Vietnam with men competing in Doha and women in Vietnam, Sports.kz reports.

    Kazakhstan at Qatar Masters is represented by two duos: Alexander Dyachenko- Alexei Sidorenko and Dmitry Yakovlev-Sergei Bogatu.

    Women's Tuan Chau - Ha Long Masters also starts today. Kazakhstan will be represented by the winners of Can Tho tour, Tatiana Mashkova and Bakhtigul Samalikova.

     

