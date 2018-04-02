EN
    11:09, 02 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Asian Biathlon Championships Shchuchinsk: Team Kazakhstan claims two more medals

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis Roman Yeremin and Vadim Kuralesov brought added two more medals to the team's tally at the IBU Asian Championships in Shchuchinsk, Kazinform refers to the department of physical culture and sports of Akmola region.

    More than 100 athletes from 10 regions of Kazakhstan, as well as professional biathletes from Kyrgyzstan and Russia, took part in the Open Asian Biathlon Championships which is held under the auspices of IBU in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region as part of Astana's 20th anniversary celebrations.

    Yeremin who already became champion in the men's individual 20km race on March 29 now became athlete Roman Eremin won another gold in mass start event.

    Another Akmola biathlete Vadim Kuralesov became a bronze medalist. Kuralesov finished in the third behind Vladislav Kireev and Dionis Roduner.

     

    Akmola region Sport
