Asian boxers obtain more licenses for Rio Olympics - AIBA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 39 Olympic licenses from the International Boxing Association (AIBA) were up for grabs at the qualification tournament in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 25, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Asian Boxing Confederation.

"Asian boxers have obtained 60 licenses for the upcoming Olympics in Rio so far. I would like to praise boxers from Iraq and Qatar who will partake in the upcoming Olympic Games for the first time ever. Athletes from Tajikistan and Turkmenistan earned one Olympic berth apiece," said Executive Director of the Asian Boxing Confederation Bagdaulet Turekhanov.



It is worth mentioning that the Iraqi national boxing team is coached by Kazakhstani Olympic bronze medalist Bolat Niyazymbetov.



The AIBA plans to offer 26 licenses more at the APB and WSB events in July. In total, 286 boxers, including 36 women, from all corners of the world are expected to participate in the Rio Olympics.