Asian Championships: Kazakh team earns 5 medals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestlers completed their competition in Asian Championships in Freestyle, Greco-Roman and Women's Wrestling in New Delhi with five medals, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

Gold medal was won by Tamerlan Shadukayev (77kg), silver medal was awarded to Ibragim Magomadov (72), and bronze medals were won by Khorlan Zhakansha (55kg), Azamat Kustubayev (87kg) and Mansur Shadukayev (130kg).

In overall ranking Kazakhstan’s team stands the third. Iran is the first and Uzbek team is the second.