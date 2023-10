Kazakhstan’s Denis Sergiyenko ended up fifth (01:43:06) in the men’s elite mountain bike cross-country Olympic race at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

China’s Jiujiang Mi (01:32:37) and Jinwei Yuan (01:35:49) claimed gold and silver medals in the event. Toki Sawada came third with a result of 01:40:27.