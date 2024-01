ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Baglan Ibragim clinched gold in sambo at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Ibragim outclassed Mongolian Erdenebaatar Shaaluu 4:0 in Men's -52kg weight category final.



Earlier Kazakhstani practitioners had hauled two bronze medals.