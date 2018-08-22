Asian Games: Balandin qualifies for Men's 100m Breaststroke final

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Olympic champion Dmitriy Balandin qualified for the Men's 100m Breaststroke final at the 2018 Asian Games earlier this morning, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Balandin finished 2nd after Chinese swimmer Zibei Yan in Heat 4 covering the distance in 1:00.07.



Another Kazakhstani swimmer Aibek Kamzenov didn't qualify for the final.



It is worth noting that Balandin will not compete in Men's 200m Breaststroke event in which he captured gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.