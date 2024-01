Asian Games in Ashgabat: Kazakh athletes add 14 medals to team's tally

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Day 10 of the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in the Turkmen capital, Team Kazakhstan claimed 14 medals, Sports.kz reports.

Dinara Zhumabayeva (sambo), Roman Trusov and Adil Kaskabay (swimming) won gold, while Temirlan Ikhsangaliyev, Gulnur Yerbolova (sambo), men's cycling team, Alexander Abornev (weightlifting) Zhuldyz Yeshimova, Ayaulym Kassymova (wrestlers) bagged silver. Issatai Askanbay, Gamylzhan Abdrakhmanov, Amandyk Assauly (sambo), men's swimming team and Adilet Davlumbayev (wrestling) settled for bronze.

Currently, Kazakhstan occupies the fifth line in the overall medal standings with 79 medals.

2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games medal standings (September 25):

1. Turkmenistan - 229 (85-65-79)

2. China - 78 (34-24-20)

3. Iran - 102 (26-18-58)

5. Kazakhstan - 79 (23-24-32).