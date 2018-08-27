Asian Games: Karateka Guzaliya Gafurova wins 6th gold for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Karateka Guzaliya Gafurova of Kazakhstan collected gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the Women's -68kg final Gafurova was stronger than Chinese Lingling Tang who settled for silver.



On her way to the final Gafurova crashed Uzbek Dildor Annadurdieva, Iranian Pegah Zangenehkarkooti and Vietnamese Thi Ngoan Nguyen.



This is the 6th gold and 42nd medal in Kazakhstan's medal tally at the 2018 Asian Games. So far Kazakhstan scored 8 silver and 28 bronze medals.