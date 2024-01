ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani judoka Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg collected bronze at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Otgontsetseg was stronger than Chinese Yao Xiong in women's -48kg contest for bronze medal.



The Kazakhstani became the first female judoka at the 2018 Asian Games to haul the medal.