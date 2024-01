ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani team secured on Friday bronze medals in the men's 4x100 m medley relay at the Asian Games 2018 underway in Indonesia.

Dmitry Balandin, Adilbek Mussin, Alexander Varakin, and Adil Kaskabai clocked 3:35.62 yielding championship to China (3.29.29).



Thus, Kazakhstan won its 35th medal and 25th silver medal to rank 11th in the overall medal standing, SPORTINFORM reports.