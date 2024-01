ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Aizhan Zhylkybayeva won the first medal in sambo for Kazakhstan at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Zhylkybayeva defeated Indonesian Maria Magdalena Ince 4:0 in Women's 48kg Contest for Bronze Medal.



To date Kazakhstan has 62 medals, including 11 gold, 11 silver and 40 bronze medals.