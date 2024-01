ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athlete Elina Mikhina clinched bronze in Women's 400m final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Mikhina clocked the distance in 52.63 and was third to cross the finish line.



Salwa Naser showed the best time of 50.09 and claimed gold. Indian athlete Hima Das was fractions of second behind, taking home silver.