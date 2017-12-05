Asian Qazaq Kuresi Federation opens office in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The opening ceremony of the Asian Qazaq Kuresi Federation Office was held in Beijing on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

At the ceremony, President of the World Qazaq Kuresi Federation Serik Tukiyev briefed those present on the history of Qazaq Kuresi development in Kazakhstan after it had attained independence over two decades ago.



Mr. Tukiyev expressed gratitude to President of the Asian Qazaq Kuresi Federation Serik Kenenbai, the Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of China and all those people who contributed to the opening of the Asian Qazaq Kuresi Federation Office in Beijing.



"China has been hosting big Qazaq Kuresi events since 2011," he noted, adding that various Chinese provinces welcomed the Asian Qazaq Kuresi Championships in 2013 and 2015 and the World Qazaq Kuresi Championship in 2016.



Tukiyev added that he hopes that Qazaq Kuresi will be included into the program of the 2018 Summer Asian Games set to be held in Jakarta.



As a reminder, the World Qazaq Kuresi Federation was established at the Global Kurultai of Kazakhs in Munich, Germany back in 2004.

The World Qazaq Kuresi Championships were held in Almaty, Orsk and Astana in 2006, 2008 and 2010, respectively.



Qazaq Kuresi fighters competed in 11 Asian Championships, 7 World Championships, 3 World Cups (India, Russia, Kazakhstan), the Teenage World Championship (Brazil), the Junior World Championship (Iran), two African Championships (the Republic of South Africa) and three European Championships supported by FILA and UWW.



Qazaq Kuresi was featured into the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2016. It was also included into the program of the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan held from September 17 through 27.