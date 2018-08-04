EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:34, 04 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Asian Triathlon Cup kicks off in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Asian Continental Open Triathlon Cup has kicked off on Lake Sairan in Almaty city for the first time today, Kazinform reports. 

    60 athletes from 16 countries, including Australia, Belgium, South Korea, and Japan will vie for medals at the event.

    The two-day event is intended both for professional and amateur athletes.
    null
    It bears to remind that since the beginning of the year Almaty has played a host to over 2,500 sports events with 250,000 people participating in them.
    null null  null null null null null null null null null  

    Tags:
    Sport Almaty Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!