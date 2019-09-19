EN
    12:31, 19 September 2019

    Asian Volleyball Championship 2019: Kazakhstani team defeats rivals from Qatar

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Asian volleyball championship-2019 is being held in Tehran (Iran). Kazakhstan’s team played against its rivals from Qatar, Kazinform news agency reported with reference to the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Our volleyball players managed to defeat the Qatar team, 3: 1 (21:25, 23:25, 25:13, 22:25). This result allowed our team to score six points and engage third place in Group G.

    Thus, Kazakhstani team will continue the struggle for 9-12 places of the championship.


