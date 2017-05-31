Asian Volleyball Championship: Kazakhstan loses to Japan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM In the semi-final of the Asian Women's Volleyball Championship Kazakhstan's Altai lost to Japan's Hisamitsu Seiyaku Springs 3-2, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the regional info center.

The game was attended by the delegation of Almaty region headed by akim of the region Amandyk Battalov, first vice-president of Kazakhstan Volleyball Federation Magzam Kassymov, and akim of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov.

The Japanese club sped into a 16-6 lead in the first set and proceeded to win it 25-17.

In the next set, Hisamitsu Seiyaku Springs continued to dominate and eventually capped won 25-11.

In the last third set Japanese side took much momentum to win it 25-19.

After the game, Hisamitsu Seiyaku Springs' coach Shingo Sakai noted that the good level of Kazakh team saying that the bronze medal game between Altai and Chinese Tianjin Bohai Bank would be a real battle.

Hisamitsu Springs proceeds to the finals to meet Thai Supreme Chonburi.