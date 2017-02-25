EN
    11:58, 25 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Asian Winter Games 2017: Kazakh women's ice hockey team wins bronze

    SAPPORO. KAZINFORM Today t the VIII Asian Winter Games in Japanese Sapporo Kazakhstan's women's ice hockey team won bronze medals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In the bronze medal game against Thailand Kazakh team scored eight times and won with the final score 0f 8-0.
    Before that Kazakh ice hockey team beat Hong Kong with a crushing score of 19-0, and South Korea 1-0.

    However Kazakhstani lost twice to Japan 6-0 and China 8-3.
    Sport Hockey Top Story
