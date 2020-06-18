Asian Youth Para Games to take place in 2021 in Bahrein

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Asian Paralympic Committee announced that the IV Asian Youth Para Games will take place on December 1-10, 2021 in Bahrein, the National Paralympic Committee’s press service informs.

It is co-organized by the National Paralympic Committee of Bahrein with support of the local government. It is expected to bring together 800 athletes under the age of 20 in nine disciplines. The games will be held at various venues. Bahrein will for the first time ever host such a large Paralympic event.

30 athletes of Kazakhstan are expected to vie for top honors in six disciplines.

The last games took place in Dubai where Kazakhstan won 13 medals.