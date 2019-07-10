Asiana opens Incheon-Ulaanbaatar route

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest full-service carrier, said Wednesday it has begun services on the Incheon-Ulaanbaatar route to better serve its customers.

On Tuesday, Asiana Airlines started flying to the Mongolian capital three times a week, the company said in a statement, Yonhap reports.

Asiana secured the right to make additional flights on the highly sought route in February. The route was previously dominated by Korean Air Lines Co., the country's largest airline and flag carrier.