    16:23, 23 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Askar Mamin and Dmitry Medvedev to have talks

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Chairman of Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev will meet in Moscow on April 25, primeminister.kz reports.

    The sides are expected to focus on further deepening and broadening of cooperation in trade and economic, transit and transport, fuel and energy, space spheres, prospects for development of interregional and cross-border cooperation.

    The PMs are to hold the narrow-format meeting and extended session.

