Askar Mamin calls on ministers, governors to attract investments

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has announced a number of tasks after being briefed on the social and economic development of the country and republican budget utilization between January-February this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh PM charged the ministers, governors, and heads of national holdings and companies with constantly working on attracting internal and external investments, with investor support measures to be in place taking into account the amount of investment and the project’s priority.

To support the business subjects in the new reality direct applicability measures are to be taken in three areas to boost business activity, including ensuring access to financing, reducing the burden on business, and greater access to markets.

Mamin also said that in January-February of 2021 there has been the growth in the key indicators of social and economic development of Almaty and Akmola regions. The country’s 5 areas, including Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay regions and the city of Shymkent have reported the growth in the five indictors, whereas other eight areas have seen the positive trend in the four indicators.

The lowest indicators have been reported in Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

In conclusion, the PM instructed the minister and governors to step up the work, take the necessary measures, and fulfill the goals and objectives set.