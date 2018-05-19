Askar Mamin elected as chairman of QazaqGeography

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin was elected Chairman of QazaqGeography, Kazakhstan's National Geographic Society, Kazinform cites the media office of the association.

The decision was made during an extraordinary conference of QazaqGeography held May 19 at the Nazarbayev University.

The conference was attended by members of the trustee and management councils of QazaqGeography and its active members. The attendees discussed organizational issues, in particular, the introduction of a new post, i.e. the Chairman of QazaqGeography. According to the vote results, it was Askar Mamin who was elected. Besides, there was a working meeting dedicated to the discussion of topical issues of QazaqGeography development.



QazaqGeography, a state-owned public association, was established in October 2013 at the initiative and with the support from the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of QazaqGeography, Karim Massimov. Its scope covers five directions: geography, climate; environment, natural resources; biodiversity; tourism, travel, local history; historical and cultural heritage, ethnography.



