Askar Mamin gives start to gas processing plant construction at Kashgan oilfield

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has inspected the implementation of the major investment projects in petrochemistry and gas and oil equipment manufacturing as part of his working visit to Atyrau region, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh PM.

During the visit, the Kazakh PM gave a start to the construction of a gas processing plant – complex gas preparation installment – at the Kashagan oilfield. The plant’s capacity is to stand at up to 1bn cubic meters of crude sulpher dioxide per year, of which 815mln cubic meters of sales and 119 thousand tons of liquefied gas, 212 thousand tons of sulpher and 35 thousand tons of gas condensate will be produced. It’s commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The project is to give impetus to the development of the gas processing industry of the country, increase the oil production at Kashagan to 450 thousand barrels per day, expand the resource base for the country’s further gasification, and upgrade environmental friendliness of oil and gas products.

Mamin also inspected the construction of the first integrated gas chemical complex producing polypropylene with a capacity of 500 thousand tons a year. The project carried out by Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries is set to be launched in March 2022. The amount of investments funneled into the project which is as of now 87.19% implemented stands at $2.6bn.

He also visited the Kazakh-French enterprise Air Liquide Karabatan Tech Gases which completed the construction of the nitrogen and pressurized dry air producing installment to support the operation of the integrated polypropylene producing gas chemical complex. The plant is to produce 8 thousand nm3/hour of nitrogen and 8.1 thousand nm3/hour of pressurized dry air.

The Kazakh PM was also familiarized with the operation of the grating and hot-dip galvanizing workshop of Atyrauneftemash with a capacity of 36 thousand sq.m. of grating and 60 thousand tons of galvanizing per year commissioned in August last year.

While visiting Kaspi neft LLP the PM was presented with the outcome of the work done in 2019/21 to digitalize the Airankol oilfield in Zhylyoisk district, Atyrau region, which resulted in a 10% rise in oil production, a 30% decrease in expenditure, improvement of operation activity by 80%, reduced oil sludges, implementation of remote control and management during the pandemic.

Mamin also visited the Kaspi Bekiresi Limited farming sturgeons, which is to increase its production toup to 30 tons of fish and 3 tons of caviar a year.

The Kazakh PM was also informed about the development of supporting infrastructure of Atyrau city.