Askar Mamin held talks with Belarusian PM Roman Golovchenko in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Kazakh PM Askar Mamin held talks with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko as part of his visit to Minsk to partake in a session of the CIS Council of the Heads of Government, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh PM.

The meeting focused on the prospects for further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, agricultural, pharmaceutical and health areas.

The current issues of cooperation within the CIS, EAEU, and other integration groupings were considered.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Belarus stood at $175.6mln in the first quarter of 2021, up 12% than in the given period of last year.

There are eight Kazakh-Belarusian enterprises manufacturing heavy industrial and agricultural machinery with production localization of 40% in Kazakhstan.