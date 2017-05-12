Askar Mamin holds meeting on organization of 5th World Kurultai of Kazakhs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first meeting of the organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the 5th World Kurultai of Kazakhs was held today in Ukimet Uyi under the chairmanship of First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, the Prime Minister's press service reports.

World Kurultais of Kazakhs are held since 1992 and this year it will be held in Astana on June 22-25. The grand opening of the event is scheduled for June 23 at Nazarbayev University.

"350 foreign representatives of Kazakh diasporas from 38 countries, as well as 370 representatives of Kazakh intelligentsia and the World Association of Kazakhs will partake in the work of the fifth kurultai," said Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova

"Khalifa Altai and the Return of History" international conference will be organized in the framework of this year's kurultai. The guests will also have a chance to visit sights of Kazakh capital, the international exhibition EXPO-2017, and the "Ethno-auyl" complex. Also, a number of ministries will hold roundtables and seminars.

At the end of the meeting, Mr. Mamin gave a number of instructions to the akimats of Astana and Almaty, as well as to the relevant government agencies.

Askar Mamin stressed that the 5th World Kurultai of Kazakhs has to be held at the highest level.