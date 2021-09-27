Askar Mamin instructs to ensure fulfillment of Nur Otan Party’s election program targets for 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has held a meeting of the Staff for the implementation of the road map of the election program of Nur Otan party, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh PM.

At the meeting, the Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports, Aktoty Raimkulova, reported on the progress on the implementation of the tasks set in Nur Otan Party’s election program regarding construction and reconstruction of 1,500 culture facilities by 2025. This year there are plans to build 89 and reconstruct 211 scuh facilities. The work is ongoing to build Ordabasy and Saraishyk visit centers within the national museum-reserves in Turkestan and Atyrau regions to promote them among Kazakh and foreign tourists.

Kazakh Education Minister Askhat Aimagambetov informed about modernization of 5,000 schools in towns, regional centers, and villages as part of the implementation of Nur Otan party’s election program from 2021 to 2025.

This year the works on modernizing 1,015 schools including major and current repairs, equipment, creating safe environments, and so are carried out.

80% of the schools are to have physics, chemistry, and biology classes. Universities have been chosen in Petropavlovsk and Shymkent cities which will base innovative regional universities modelled after Nazarbayev University.

So far, the Higher Social and Humanitarian Sciences School managed by Nazarbayev University as well as High Technology and Natural Sciences School managed by the Arizona University have been set up at the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University.

Areas of training such as chemical engineering, biotechnology, textile and food engineering, information technology and energy, architecture, construction, and transport have been chosen at the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University.

The Kazakh PM instructed to ensure tight control over the implementation of the set targets for the current year to implement the road map of the election program of Nur Otan party.

«It is necessary to continue systematic work on implementing the election program of Nur Otan Party. All the obligations of the party to the people need to be fulfilled in due time,» concluded Mamin.