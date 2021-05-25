Askar Mamin instructs to speed up COVID-19 vaccination pace

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin instructed the regional governors and Health Ministry to increase vaccination rates in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a government session, the Head of the Kazakh Government noted that the R number stands at 0.95 in the country. Despite that beds are 33% full at hospitals and ICU occupancy is 26% the country’s six regions are in the «red zone» for COVID-19.

He stated that as of today, 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, allowing for vaccination of 2 million people with one dose and almost 1 million people with two doses.

In his speech, the Kazakh PM noted that measures are in place to resupply vaccines, increase the number of vaccination sites. He pointed out that there is no shortage of vaccines. Noting that awareness raising campaigns on vaccination is the key to the fight against COVID-19, Mamin charged the Health Ministry and regional governors to speed up the vaccination pace in the country.

He instructed the Health Ministry and Digitalization Ministry to take immediate measures to integrate the Ashyq app, which is actively applied in the sphere of services, with the Vaccination module, vaccination passport on Egov.