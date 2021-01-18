Askar Mamin introduces new ministers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin introduced Minister of National Economy and Labour and Social Protection Ministers Asset Irgaliyev and Serik Shapkenov to the staff, Kazinform reports.

The PM thanked former National Economy and Labour and Social Protection Ministers Ruslan Dalenov and Birzhan Nurymbetov for the work done.

As earlier reported, the Head of State signed today a decree «On the composition of the Government of Kazakhstan».