Askar Mamin, Mansour bin Zayed hold meeting in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held a meeting in Shymkent, WAM reports.

During the meeting, which was attended by Karim Massimov, Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, Sheikh Mansour commended the outstanding bilateral cooperation between the states at all levels, expressing the UAE's keenness to strengthen joint cooperation with the friendly Republic of Kazakhstan.

He also highlighted the importance the recent economic MoUs relating to the oil and gas fields and the agreement to exempt the citizens of the two countries from prior visa requirements, expressing hope that they will contribute to opening new fields and channels for the benefit of both parties.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations in the economic, investment, development and cultural fields. The meeting also touched upon a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Shymkent, where he was received on arrival at the airport by Mr. Mamin, and Mr. Massimov, along with Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, and a number of officials.