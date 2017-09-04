Askar Mamin meets with Serbian Defense Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Serbia, Alexander Vulin, Prime Minister's press service reports.

The sides discussed bilateral cooperation and confirmed their readiness to develop joint projects in the field of military-technical cooperation.

During the meeting, Mr. Mamin said that Serbian Minister's visit will add a new impetus to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

In turn, Alexander Vulin noted that the current visit to Kazakhstan was very productive, as the sides reached a number of agreements in terms of developing mutually beneficial military-technical cooperation.